by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ecclestone encourages Hamilton

In one of his latest releases, Bernie Ecclestone he admitted that he wanted to see Lewis Hamilton world champion for the eighth time. However, the Mercedes champion, who has renewed his contract with the Brackley company until 2025, doesn't have much time left, and the presence of a Red Bull-Max Verstappen package certainly doesn't help.

For the Briton, however, in the margin that was created between Red Bull and Mercedes there are not only merits of the Milton Keynes team but also faults of the team that dominated the turbo-hybrid era before 2021.

The words about Hamilton

“Hamilton relaxed a bit and Russell wasn't as good as he thought he was“, these are the words of the former F1 boss at Bild. “On the other hand, Mercedes shouldn't have been so far behind“.

The eulogy to Piastri

The problems with the tax authorities (Ecclestone admitted to having defrauded the British tax authorities of 400 million pounds) did not prevent the 93-year-old from keeping up to date with Formula 1. In particular, Bernie E fell in love with Oscar Piastri, for whom he fell in love with launched into a prediction that may be bold at the moment: “One day he will be a champion of the world“.