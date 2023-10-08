Mercedes disaster

The Qatar Grand Prix started off in the worst possible way for the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, protagonists of a contact at the first corner. In the accident, Hamilton had to withdraw for the damage sustained to the right rear, while his teammate managed to continue despite having to return to the pits for other damage, thus relegating them to the bottom of the table.

I vent it via radio

An episode, which occurred following the attempt by the seven-time world champion to overtake his compatriot on the outside, which sent Russell into a rage, as witnessed by the radio team broadcast by the international director a few moments after the contact, with attached censorship : “Come on guys, two races in a row – commented the Briton nervously, referring to the challenge with his teammate in the last GP in Japan – I’m so sorry guys, I wasn’t even looking back, I was only focused on the front and it came out of nowhere“.

Wolff also intervenes

Following this message, the Mercedes pit wall invited its driver to stay calm and concentrate on the race, not continuing to think about the contact. A request that also came directly from the Team Principal Toto Wolffabsent in Qatar following surgery and who is intervened remotely with a phone call.