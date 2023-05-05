Silly season

In the frenetic world of Formula 1, there is never a shortage of topics for discussion. And if it’s not the track that gives them away, which in these first four rounds of 2023 has told of the unchallenged domination of the Red Bulls over the rest of the competition, then the market. On the eve of the start of the track activity in the first of the three American rounds that this championship will offer, in fact, the US TV ESPN published the account of a long interview with Lewis Hamilton during the last weekend in Baku. During the chat, the seven-time world champion, who however hasn’t won a GP since the Jeddah race in 2021, also agreed to talk about his future, which in recent months has often held court in the media.

Expiring contract

Hamilton will in fact be in expiry of the contract with Mercedes at the end of the current championship and for the moment he has not yet renewed his contract with the silver arrows. These timings, combined with Hamilton’s advanced age and the uninspiring sporting results collected by Mercedes in the last season and a half, have given rise to numerous speculations. Despite the denials of the British champion himself, in fact, there has been talk on several occasions of his own possible withdrawal at the end of the year or – an even more sensational scenario – of one of his transfer to Ferrari, perhaps in an exchange that could bring Charles Leclerc to Brackley. Fantaformula 1, at least in the current state of things.

Recurring thought

But like any legend it has a kernel of truth, even the imaginative possibility of a Hamilton dressed in red was born from one real curiosity of the #44 for the Maranello team. He revealed it himself, confirming that conviction by which all riders, sooner or later, imagine they can defend the Prancing Horse logo. “I’d be lying if I said I never thought about ending my career elsewhere – Hamilton acknowledged – I thought and watched the Ferrari drivers on the screens at the track and of course I wondered what it would be like to be in red. I started at McLaren and I like to think I will always be part of the McLaren family. I was 13 at the time and imagined what it would be like if one day I was in McLaren”.

Total loyalty

However, after leaving Woking, Hamilton found his true home under the sign of the three-pointed star: “Then I joined my team, Mercedes, and this is my home. I’m happy where I am. I haven’t signed a contract yet, but we’re working on it.”. No possibility, therefore, to change the scene or to hang up the helmet. Furthermore, the 38-year-old British champion is certain that not even Wolff is thinking of replacing him with another driver: “If Toto was talking to someone, he would tell me, and vice versa – guaranteed Hamilton – I’ve never talked behind my team’s back just to see if I could get them to raise the bar. I’ve never played this game and neither has he“, he concluded.