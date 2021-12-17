Five days have passed since the events in Abu Dhabi, and Lewis Hamilton it is revisited in a ‘sporty’ key. The Mercedes driver, who in recent days appeared in public only to receive the nomination of Knight Bachelor from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, continues the press blackout, but has returned to publicly wear the Mercedes ‘clothes’ to celebrate the eighth in Brixworth consecutive constructors title together with Valtteri Bottas and team principal Toto Wolff.

“He is at home“, Emphasizes the account Twitter Mercedes. And he does so also because in the last few days rumors have come out – never denied and moreover relaunched in a cryptic way by Wolff – of his farewell to Formula 1 after what he perceived as a genuine injustice towards him. Hamilton was in fact within one lap of the eighth title when race director Michael Masi recalled the Safety Car to the pits, forcing the # 44 to contend with a Max Verstappen who had soft and fresh tires unlike the old hard ones of the British. Who, since Sunday, has closed in a dead silence and has also deserted (like Wolff) the FIA ​​ceremony in which he should have participated as second in the drivers’ classification, by regulation. Now he risks at least a fine according to what the new federal president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said, but this scenario certainly does not take away the sleep of Sir Lewis, who has other thoughts. Thoughts of retirement that perhaps today’s day and the heat of the team have pushed away a bit.