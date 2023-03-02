The items on the contract

During the 2023 pre-season the Mercedes focused on some problems encountered by the W14 during the tests, mixed with expectations on the real potential of the single-seater. In addition to these technical aspects, the Anglo-German team has been the subject of rumors related to the possible farewell of Lewis Hamilton from Brackley at the end of this championship. According to the latter, together with the opinion of former drivers such as Jenson Button and Damon Hill, the Englishman could not renew his contract expiring this year if the car does not guarantee him levels of competitiveness such as to be able to fight for victories or, better again for the world title.

The denial

Indiscretions decisively denied by the number 44 on the occasion of the pre-Bahrain GP press conference reserved for drivers, during which the Briton denied any hypothesis concerning his non-renewal with Mercedes for these reasons: “People who create rumors without facts are never helpful Hamilton said. I would have said by now both [Hill e Button] they knew me. StI’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. If we had a difficult year last year, or if this year we should have another more or less complex one, i will still be here. I am a fighter and we fight as a team. I like the challenge of finding solutions. I still believe I’m able to put the car in places where others maybe can’t and I like that challenge. Of course I would like us to start the season with a great car, but it’s the journey that really matters.”

No problem with Wolff

Therefore very firm statements, which are added to those relating to the agreements that Hamilton will make with the team principal Toto Wolff regarding the renewal of the contract: “There is no delay – has explained – and have always been very relaxed. I don’t feel I have to do it right now. I’m in a very fortunate position and we will when we are ready. I have a great relationship with Toto and with Mercedes, we support each other and I’m really excited for the future together. I’m really proud of the work we’re doing on and off the track and the potential of the things we’re doing.”

Determination and solutions

Everything is in order to start this weekend in Sakhir, the track that will give life to the 2023 Formula 1 world championship. Positive indications also come from his teammate George Russell, who remains confident in the possibility of being able to fight for 2nd place with Ferrari and Aston Martin. In addition, Mercedes will debut with a new technical-aerodynamic solution, explained in detail by our Carlo Platella.