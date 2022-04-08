Zero smiles and a lot of worry on the face of Lewis Hamilton at the end of the first two free practice sessions held at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne. The British Mercedes driver never managed to get close to the best positions, closing the morning session in seventh place and the afternoon one – obviously according to the Australian time zone – in 13th place. The worsening sensations felt behind the wheel of his W13 from PL1 to PL2 were above all to cause thoughts to the seven-time world champion. A detail that suggests that even the adjustments designed by his team are not having the desired effects.

“I’ll talk about the tires with the engineers, but then I don’t know about the rest. I have not thought about that yet. I feel good, normal. But it was a difficult session – admitted a dejected Hamilton to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – every change we make makes no difference. This is the hard part. You are optimistic, you make changes, but then you don’t get results. We do not improve. We made some changes before the PL2, but in the end the PL1 had gone better. Our plan for Saturday? It won’t be too complicated to go back with the setup, but we can’t do much. This is the situation and we need to fix it. Even when you do a good lap, then you find yourself 1.2 seconds behind “he said bitterly # 44.