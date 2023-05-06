“A Few Weeks More”

“Everyone talks about this topic. In a few weeks we will meet and sign the renewal of the contract”. With these few words, released at the end of the PL2 in Miami to the microphones of German TV Sky DeutschlandToto Wolff has tried to write an end to the word once and for all great debate surrounding the relationship between Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. The most successful driver in the history of Formula 1, in fact, is in contract with the Brackley team expires at the end of the year and has not yet ratified the extension of its agreement.

Crucial May

In words on many occasions both the Austrian manager and the English champion have guaranteed the mutual willingness to continue together for at least another couple of seasons. However, in a world of sharks like F1, until there is an official announcement, rumors about potential alternative scenarios tend to circulate without brakes. Already in recent days it was understood how the month of May could be crucial for the sporting future of the #44. On the weekends of the Emilia Romagna GP, in Imola, the silver arrows will in fact bring the eagerly awaited updates to W14. It is not excluded that the effectiveness – or otherwise – of these technical innovations could play an important role in Hamilton’s future.

Step difficulty

For the moment, in the meantime, Mercedes has to make do with what it has. From this point of view, the free practice sessions in Miami provided mixed signals, with a W14 that appeared competitive in FP1 but decidedly more difficult in the afternoon session, starting from the race pace. judged largely insufficient by Hamilton himself. Toto Wolff, meanwhile, continued to throw water on the fire about the long-awaited ‘B’ version of W14scheduled for the next Grand Prix.

Updates coming soon

“There has been so much talk about these updates that it seems to be expected that we will suddenly beat Red Bull by giving them a lap gap – underlined the Vienne manager, inviting all the media to ad lower expectations on the evolution of the single-seater that the star manufacturer will present at Imola – due to the budget cap it is impossible to build a new frame during the current season. If we could bring in all the updates we’d like, we’d change twice as much. At the moment we cannot say whether we will be better at Imola or not“. However, Wolff confirmed that the novelty package will include new front suspension, a new floor and other aerodynamic features.