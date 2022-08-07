Who knows if and how much Lewis Hamilton keep to the streak of consecutive seasons in which he hit at least one win or pole position in Formula 1. For now, there has never been a year in which Sir Lewis has run out of steam: 2022, however, could break this record , because Hamilton achieved a maximum of second place in the race (Paul Ricard, Hungaroring) and fourth position in qualifying (France and Canada). To keep these sensational records alive, if you think that he has been in F1 since 2007, the Briton needs the help of Mercedes and a W13 that was born with many problems. And that also thanks to the quality of the drivers, he is now in third place in the constructors’ standings, just 30 points behind Ferrari.

For Hamilton, Mercedes must take the final step. Once the reliability has been found, the car must unleash performance: “It has been a very busy year. I would say it is similar to the season 2009. Even then the car looked good in January and February. Then we got to the first test and we said to ourselves: ‘Man, it’s a long way from where it should be’. And therefore at the team level we went through a process of trying to eliminate some things, rebuild them, reorganize and improve the car.“Said the seven-time world champion a Viaplay in a show in which former teammate Heikki Kovalainen was also present. “This also happened in 2022, we went through a process to improve the car. We have had very good consistency in the last few races, and without a doubt it’s fantastic. However, we still lack performance: I think there is potential in this car, but we had to weaken it to avoid porpoising. We had excellent reliabilitybut we can’t always count on this feature to get on the podium. Now we need performance“.