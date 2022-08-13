Surf, quad, but also moments of simple contemplation to discover its roots. Lewis Hamilton is recharging its batteries in the August break of the F1 championship in Africa. The seven-time world champion began his journey in stages extensively documented on his Instagram profile in Namibia and is now in Rwanda.

The latest post on Instagram he saw him next to a Gorilla, a species that lives in the wild in Rwanda. “How do you describe an experience that leaves you speechless – the comment to the video and photos by the Mercedes driver – my second stop was the Rwanda. We were greeted with smiles and music from the beautiful Rwandan people. This trip showed me how diverse and culturally rich this country is. We walked through beautiful green fields where children sang to us and over a volcano where we found gorillas. What a sight to see them in their natural habitat, relaxed and protected by the community around them. This is where they should be, in their homes, free to live their life in peace. It was a profound and truly moving experience. I am in love with this country. Thanks for hosting us, I can’t wait to come back ”.

Previously Hamilton had been in NamibiaA country that has bewitched him like Rwanda: “This year I will be spending my summer vacation doing something I have wanted to do for years – said the English driver – I’m finally tracing my roots back to Africa and boy, to say this trip was a grounding experience is an understatement. It was a reset that changed my life. I feel that I have gained a new lease of life, that I have developed an even stronger love for animals and that I have become even closer to my siblings with whom I have shared this special journey. Everywhere you look I am surrounded by so much beauty and I feel truly at peace. My first stop was Namibia, one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. Words and pictures don’t do it justice. The balloon ride was surreal. We had to land sideways, which I will never forget. I couldn’t think of a better place to spend this free time ”.

F1 could soon return to Africa as early as 2023 a Kyalami or at the latest in 2024. The return to South Africa is one of the high points on Liberty Media’s agenda to make the F1 championship a full-fledged World Championship.