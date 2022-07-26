Max Verstappen in front of Lewis Hamilton, with the other Mercedes and Red Bull fighting for the third step of the podium, this time conquered by the Brackley team. Scrolling theorder of arrival of the 2022 French Grand Prix there does not seem to be any difference with the 2021 edition, but the reality is quite different. In fact, the very fast Ferrari F1-75s are missing from the top positions, for different reasons. Charles Leclerc went off the track while he was the leader of the race, Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, had to start from the back of the starting grid for having introduced the fourth seasonal power unit and in addition, during the race he also had to serve a 5 ″ penalty for effect. of an unsafe release.

Without these unexpected events the Ferrari as always he would have contended with Red Bull for the victory, but in any case, as happened in Great Britain and Spain, the Mercedes W13s did not seem so ‘series B’ in France compared to the RB18s and F1-75s. Red Bull, fresh from the scorching defeat in Austria, a defeat similar to that of Melbourne in terms of tire degradation, took a step back in terms of updates, returning to focus on its main feature, aerodynamic efficiency. Verstappen was not, however, able to overtake Charles Leclerc on the track, but the compromise on the Dutchman’s car between speed and load was satisfactory.

Lewis Hamilton pointed out that the Red Bulls’ straight-line speed is truly remarkable: “I tried to keep up with Max, but every time we hit the straight he flew away – explained the seven-time world champion as reported by the racingnews365.com newspaper – at the moment we really have a big deficit on the straight compared to Red Bull, three or four tenths of a second ”.

The British driver, however, is satisfied with the final result: “Not bad having finished just ten seconds Verstappen, is definitely a starting point for the next races of the season. In France we hoped to be even closer than we actually were, but the gap in the race is acceptable. We need to find something more in Qualifying instead ”.