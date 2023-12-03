Fantasy market

Formula 1 2023 ended in Abu Dhabi with yet another victory for Max Verstappen, the 19th in 22 races of the season. Given such predictability in the final result of the Grands Prix, it was not surprising that some protagonists in the paddock attempted to revive the last-day-of-school atmosphere that could be felt at Yas Marina with some (fantasy) market indiscretions. Christian Horner e Lewis Hamilton they delighted in a tasty back-and-forth in the press about an alleged interest shown by the seven-time world champion for the Milton Keynes team, the current undisputed dominator of the category.

In a continuous ricochet of ‘advances’, Horner declared that Hamilton had tested the waters for his possible landing alongside Max Verstappen as a teammate. A hypothesis forcefully dismissed by the Mercedes star, who instead reported that it was Red Bull who had sought him out on several occasions in recent years. Where the truth lies, if there is any, is impossible to know. Of course though see Hamilton and Verstappen compete wearing the same suit it would be as fascinating as it is – objectively – unlikely.

An impossible dream team

He made an effective synthesis Helmut Markohistoric consultant of the Red Bull team, who clearly explained why this is the case dream team could never be formed: “Verstappen and Hamilton in one team wouldn’t work – the opinion of the 80-year-old manager from Graz – what happened to Verstappen in 2021 is still too profound for that“.

The reference to the clashes that the two rivals had on track in that season, which concluded in the famous finale of Abu Dhabi 2021. The Dutchman and the Englishman were protagonists of two dangerous accidents: one at Silverstone, in which Hamilton sent his rival into the barriers at the Copse corner at over 300 km/h; the other in Monza, when Verstappen didn’t leave room for the #44 and the two cars came into contact, with the Red Bull of the then #33 almost hitting the Briton in the head. Although relations between the two have improved since then, it would be difficult to imagine them exchanging data in a debrief while they play point-to-point for the world title.