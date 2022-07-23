First of the ‘others’. A title that doesn’t quite fit Lewis Hamilton, used to overcoming all the competition, and not just a part. But this season, for Mercedes, it was born wrong and now continues on the path of mediocrity: not even the updates and confidence that inspired the Paul Ricard – with its medium-high speed corners – have given advantages to the W13. Which, indeed, has lost a lot of ground compared to Red Bull and Ferrari: now the gap from pole position is one second, when Hamilton hoped that the developments would have filed it to two-three tenths.

These are the words of the seven-time world champion, fourth in qualifying for the French Grand Prix: “Approaching this weekend, I did not specify in which position we should have finished the race, if third, second or sixth. Clearly we were hoping to be much closer than we are at the moment. In my head I thought that if we improved the car by half a tenth maybe we would be only two tenths apart, but instead they gave us a second“, These are the words of Lewis Hamilton, who looks to the sky almost with resignation. “I don’t have an answer to all of this. I am really happy with the car and the progress I made, considering that I skipped the PL1s and that my last lap of qualifying was great, but it was a second slower than the others. Everyone in the factory is working hard to progress. Today I think we took a step back, but in qualifying I managed to reverse the situation. As for tomorrow, I think the gap will be more or less the same as we saw today, also because I think we’re only losing half a second on the straight. Maybe we will be a little closer, but Red Bull and Ferrari are too far this weekend, they are doing a separate championship. But I will give everything in the race“.