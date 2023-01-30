In recent years, especially after the pandemic that hit the world in 2020, Lewis Hamilton he was able to elevate his figure in the media, far surpassing the simple boundaries of Formula 1 and motorsport and becoming a known and loved face even by those who had never followed a car race in their life. The British champion has embraced many non-F1 causes, all about the battle for inclusion and support of diversity, against all kinds of racism and discrimination. His kneeling before the Grands Prix and his t-shirts bearing political messages have become very popular, even generating a rift among fans.

Those who have never stopped supporting their pilot have been there Mercedes, who has always sided with Hamilton in the battles fought by the Stevenage native inside and outside the circuits. The decision of the Brackley stable of paint your cars blackas a sign of proximity to the movement Black Lives Matter, who had organized numerous demonstrations against racial discrimination in the United States of America. The idea of ​​the color change obviously started from Hamilton and was then welcomed with great availability by Mercedes. During a long interview given to the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty #44 explained how important that support was to him.

“I think I got really close to Mercedes Benz and Daimler Hamilton explained. they have been so open-minded that we could change the car from silver to black in 2020. I told them: ‘the car has always been silver, has always been the silver arrow. Imagine if we changed the livery color to black. Imagine the message we could send‘. So we had the black car all year. We didn’t talk about it much, we just let it be. And we won with that car, with which I conquered my seventh world title”. Mercedes has maintained the black color also in 2021, while since last year it has returned to the traditional silver.