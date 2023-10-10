Hamilton rams Russell, Piastri thanks

“I like Fernando’s idea”. This is how Oscar Piastri made his debut in podium room to his boxing partner Lando Norris. The latter took his place in the seat reserved for third place, while the Australian, evidently inspired by Alonso who lay down immediately after getting out of the cockpit, emulated the Aston Martin driver by lying down ‘in reverse’ compared to the screen on which they were projected. the salient phases of the recently concluded Grand Prix.

“Someone has a wheelchair?” instead said Max Verstappen who in turn preferred to sit on the floor rather than sit on the chair reserved for him. “Will you take the trophy?” the three-time world champion asks Lando Norris, who raises “if you want I’ll break it” in reference to what happened in Hungary when the Englishman, while uncorking the champagne, caused Verstappen’s porcelain vase to fall and shatter.

Piastri then asks for clarification on what happened at the start because although he had a privileged position the Australian had not fully realized what had happened. “Hamilton tightened too much”, Verstappen’s words, with Norris animatedly defending Russell: “George couldn’t do anything”. “So is it Hamilton who hit Russell? Well, I couldn’t ask for anything better, thank you Mercedes”gloss Piastri.

Even Norris recognizes that the Mercedes bumper car It made life significantly easier for all three of us: “Russell was really strong”. The video published by the official F1 account ends with Piastri who, as soon as he decides to abandon his ‘bat-like’ vision, sees the TV suddenly turn off. Norris asks Verstappen what his advantage was over the McLaren pair during the race: “Between four and a half seconds and eight seconds”the Dutchman’s response.