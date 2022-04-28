Lewis Hamilton certainly did not experience a simple start to 2022. Fresh from last season’s bitter final, the reigning seven-time world champion found himself in a new era of F1 without his trusted boxing mate Valtteri Bottas and with a new Mercedes, the W13, who seems to have been born very badly. The new silver arrow certainly has some unexpressed potential, but the performances of Red Bull and Ferrari are very far away and it already seems impossible, after only four races, that Hamilton can get back into contention for the world title this year. It then started to worsen the situation unintentionally George Russellwho in his first year with Mercedes is doing much better than his most famous box mate in terms of points obtained.

After the disappointing 13th place collected at Imola, with Russell sailing in fourth position, there was no shortage of critical comments towards Hamilton. Among the most caustic, and not for the first time, the Red Bull home consultant was reported Helmut Marko who with a joke suggested to the Stevenage native that perhaps it would be better to retire at the end of last season. ‘Pretext’ of this comment was the dubbing carried out against Hamilton by Max Verstappen, who with the Englishman had given life to the incredible world championship battle 2021. Marko’s observation triggered several reactions and, indirectly, also that of the Hamilton himself.

In fact, on his Instagram profile, the most successful driver in F1 history has published a post that seems to be addressed to all its detractors. “I’m working on my masterpiece, I’ll decide when it’s finished“, All accompanied by a ‘trendy’ photo of Hamilton in a garage, surrounded by tires. The # 44 message went viral immediately and was relaunched by Mercedes itself. A signal of absolute unity of purpose that goes hand in hand with the radio message from Toto Wolff at the end of the race in Imola. In that case, the Austrian manager even apologized to Hamilton for the lack of competitiveness of the car made available to him.