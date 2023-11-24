Hamilton teases Red Bull

Of the three titles won so far, Max Verstappen only had to sweat until the last corner in 2021. 2022 and especially 2023 were years of domination by Red Bull, and only Ferrari (especially at the beginning of the new era of ground effect) was able to pose a resistance. The fact is that Formula 1 is missing a challenge for the championship: the last one dates back to the epic duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappenone of the most iconic in motorsport history.

From the “event” and the related controversies of Abu Dhabi 2021, Sir Lewis was no longer able to recover. Not so much in terms of driving but in terms of results: first the W13 and then the W14 were not title-winning cars, and Hamilton had to surrender to his rival’s superiority already at the beginning of the season. A rival, who has achieved 53 victories in Formula 1, who has lost enthusiasm precisely because of his continuous successes, according to the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton’s provocation

“When you have so much success, no matter how hard you try it’s hard to keep things in perspective.I also hear it in Christian Horner’s voice when Max wins, he doesn’t know what to say. She says something like this: ‘Here we go again. Great job, Max. Great job.’ A bit of enthusiasm is lost in these cases, but when you get your first victory it’s incredible. If you always win it’s not the same“he told Channel 4. “Of course I want to win again. When we win again, it will be an even better feeling, because everyone will have sweated for this goal“.

“Every year it is approached exactly the same way. I always prepare, I train like before. If nothing else, we go even more specific, we pay attention to more things“, concluded the seven-time world champion. “I think that from the difficulties of these two years I have learned a lot as a driver: not necessarily on the track, but especially off the circuit, in terms of how I relate to everyone“.