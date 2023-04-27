The podium that charges Hamilton

After the long break that began with the fiery controversy of the Australian GP, ​​F1 is ready to get back on track this weekend for the Azerbaijan GP, fourth round of the season. It starts again with the awaited debut of the new format, which provides for a qualifying session valid for the Sprint race (the first this year), but also with a Lewis Hamilton loaded and motivated for the upcoming weekend. The seven-time world champion is in fact back from the 2nd place obtained in Melbourne, synonymous with the first podium of this season.

Thumbs up for the new format

A result that therefore gives confidence to the Mercedes driver, who also welcomed the great innovation promoted by F1, commenting on it in the pre-GP press conference: “After the podium in Melbourne I’m confident – has explained – we worked hard to achieve these results, but it won’t be easy to repeat ourselves. We hope to be in the fight thanks to the new format: I like it, I welcome it and we will all face the same challenge. For us it will be the beginning of a new path to be able to reach the set goal. The recovery won’t be immediate, you need to work hard to progress, but I’m happy with what we’ve done so far”.

The ‘welcome back’ to Allison

Going more specifically, Hamilton therefore hopes to be able to compete to the fullest with the other top teams, perhaps also exploiting the skills of James Allisonreturned to Brackley as the new Technical Director: “I can say that James has always been an important element of the team – he added – in the past it focused more on other areas, but having him back in this role will strengthen us, bring a lot of experience and it will be great. I’m confident at best; Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston will be quick, but hopefully we can solve the problem with them.”

Mercedes only

Exactly as stated by Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton has also categorically denied the rumors that want him away from the Mercedes in 2024: “These rumors are not affecting my future – he has declared – some riders talk or relate to Team Principals, but I like where I am and I love my team. I’m grateful for the journey we’ve been on and what we’re doing to move forward.”