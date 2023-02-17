These last few days leading up to the pre-season tests in Sakhir have seen teams and drivers very busy presenting the new single-seaters for the championship which will start on March 5th and, above all, for the shakedowns on the track, essential for verifying that all the components of the newborn cars are working properly. Precisely on the occasion of the filming day organized at Silverstone by Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton has unveiled his new helmet for the 2023 season. The seven-time world champion also published a post on Instagram in which he explains his choice of colors, actually quite in line with the one used last year.

The fluorescent yellow and also the purple remain, but above all the references to rainbow colors representing the LGBTQ+ communities. A clear message that the Briton also sent to the federation after the inevitable controversy over the bans imposed by the FIA ​​on the occasion of the race weekends regarding the possibility of making statements on political and religious issues by the drivers. “This year I chose both yellow and purple – wrote The Hammer on his social profile – I love the match and the effect they form with the black car. Also keeping the rainbow references, always”.