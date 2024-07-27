Hamilton ahead of Russell in Spa Qualifying

The rain gave the pilots Mercedes a chance against more accredited opponents and Lewis Hamilton took full advantage of the opportunity by placing his W15 ahead of both McLarens as well as George Russell’s twin. The Brackley team has decided to set aside the new floor for now due to the bouncing detected yesterday and tomorrow will try to extend the streak of consecutive podiums which currently stands at five races.

Lewis Hamilton commented on a competitive Saturday like this: “In hindsight, we would have chosen to run a bit later on our new set of Intermediates in Q3, but the conditions and the rain are difficult to predict. Tomorrow’s race will be a challenge. There will be some quicker cars behind us, like Verstappen and the McLarens. But I will put my head down and try to hold on to the position and see if I can keep up with the pace of those in front of me. I will give it my all and hopefully the changes we made overnight will help us find a better pace in the dry than we had on Friday.”

These are the words of George Russell: “The ever-changing weather made qualifying a real challenge today. It was about making sure we had the new Intermediate tyre on the car at the right time, which was difficult to get right. Maybe we were a bit hasty in fitting it in Q3, but that’s easy to say in hindsight. Starting from the third row tomorrow is still a good result. The forecast is currently dry. The McLarens looked quick on Friday and could be a bit quicker than us, but let’s wait and see. Tyre degradation will also play a part. FP1 and FP2 were some of the highest levels we’ve seen this year. Today’s rain may also have had an impact on the track, so we’ll have to adapt.”