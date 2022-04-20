During the years of unchallenged rule Lewis Hamilton stressed of do not spend more than a few days a year in the Mercedes simulator. In 2021 the trend changed in light of the challenge posed and won by Max Verstappen, in 2022 the situation in terms of competitiveness for the Brackley team even worsened and therefore to solve the problems of the W13 and present itself in the best possible way at the fourth round of the championship. there was no lack of work on the simulator for Lewis Hamilton who documented everything on the profile Instagram.

The official profile Twitter of Mercedes also made fun of a Hamilton painted as the inflexible teacher who does not allow the student George Russell to ‘skip’ a few sessions in the simulator or to escape from virtual work. The tweet posted by the house of the three-pointed star sees the subject ‘Hamilton’ chasing the fugitive Russell with a mask that evokes the features of General Grievous, character of the third episode of the Star Wars saga ‘Revenge of the Sith’.

Hamilton and Russell are also teaming up outside the circuits and the factory. After a ‘ride’ together in Australia Lewis Hamilton commented “Now all that remains is to take him for skydiving”. Russell is second in the world championship standings, Mercedes chases Ferrari in the constructors’ championship. Toto Wolff reiterated that in the simulator the Mercedes W13 it is a second faster than the performance obtained on the track. This is why Hamilton and Russell do not intend to give up until the virtual becomes reality.