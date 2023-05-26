Mercedes debuts with updates

The cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix had not allowed the Mercedes to bring i new updates studied on the occasion of the three scheduled European tests, with the debut which was therefore postponed to free tests of the Grand Prix of Monk go on stage today. The major solutions introduced by the team on the ‘B’ version of the W14 focused specifically on setting aside the aerodynamic concept zero sidepodsbut also on the introduction of new front suspension and new bodywork.

Hamilton among the fastest

The results proved to be satisfactory for Lewis Hamilton, initially third in FP1 (six tenths behind Carlos Sainz’s best time) but subsequently slipped to sixth position in FP2. In both cases, however, the seven-time world champion still managed to do better than his teammate George Russell, even outside the top-10 at the end of both sessions held today in the Principality.

Satisfaction emerges

Commenting on the first sensations felt by the performance of the car, the number 44 seemed more than satisfied: “In general I had a great day, really enjoyed driving – he declared at the end of the free sessions – I wanted to thank everyone at the factory, because building, designing and developing a car is not an easy thing and everyone has put a lot of time and hours of hard work to get us here. I’m happy that I was able to keep the car on track for them and I think we got a lot of data. Not the place to test an upgrade, but overall the car felt good. It’s a shame we didn’t get as close as we’d hoped, but the improvements have been felt and I’m grateful for that. We just have to keep working to see if we can squeeze some more fuel out of the car.”

Problems not fully erased

The fact remains, however, that Hamilton has also identified some areas in which Mercedes can still improve, and which do not allow the W14 to fully express its potential, above all due to a unique layout of its kind such as that of the Monaco track: “It’s very clear where the lack of performance is for me – he added – we will talk about it during the debriefing, put our heads together and try to figure out how we can improve with what we have, but hopefully this will be a foundation on which to build for the future”. Lastly, the qualifying session to be held tomorrow afternoon at 16:00 should be followed carefully, which on a circuit like that of the Principality is extremely essential in order to be able to materialize the hopes of victory.