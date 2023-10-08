Russell, a downhill Sprint

In the complex Qatar Sprint, where some teams decided to save a set of Medium tires in view of the possible obligation of 3 stops in the Sunday GP, Mercedes has opted to diversify the choice of tires for its cars. And this produced two diametrically opposed races, with George Russell on the Soft who found himself in the lead after a good overtaking on Piastri, but who then dropped back to fourth place; and a Lewis Hamilton who was twelfth at the start of the race in the Medium class, who recovered up to the final fifth position.

This is the story of the race Russell: “I really liked the Sprint. The first lap was quite wild and from the start I had been thinking about Turn 6 for an overtaking maneuver on the Mediums. I knew I had the advantage at the start, so I was happy with that overtaking on Piastri. I was surprised by the decline of the Soft and we were lucky that the Safety Car came on three times, otherwise we would have struggled to get into the points. This is what can happen during a Sprint weekend, where you have done little testing and limited knowledge of the tyres. If we had started with middle school we would still have finished in fourth place. We haven’t lost anything.”

Hamilton, a Sprint comeback

As mentioned, on the contrary Hamilton he put a‘excellent comeback at the end, given that after the third and final Safety Car he was in eighth place with six laps to go. The Englishman overtook Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and was able to finish in fifth place.

“I was quite slow at the start with the Medium, but I knew that the degradation would be high and that the Sprint would then smile on us again. I didn’t know I could finish fifth, but I hoped for it the whole time. I tried to keep the car out of trouble and gain positions”Hamilton explained, concluding: “Our pace overall was good. I have everything under control, I just need to work on qualifications. We know that it will be difficult to keep the McLarens behind on Sunday. For the Sprint, if I had started with the Soft I would have initially gained several positions, but then I would have suffered. So pFor us it was important to diversify the strategies between the two carsso George was able to get information about the Soft.”