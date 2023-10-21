Mercedes, good news from the updates

There Mercedes, which found Toto Wolff in the pits after recent absences, chose the United States Grand Prix in Austin to bring the latest developments of his season to the track. What we saw on the track can be defined as encouraging, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third in qualifying and praising the team for their efforts. It went less well for George Russell, fifth, but just over two tenths behind his teammate.

Hamilton’s confidence

“I have to thank everyone who works in the factory, because they have worked hard to improve our car and this weekend we made a step forward towards the top positions and I appreciate their efforts. Unfortunately today we weren’t up to first place, but we’ll try again tomorrow.

It was a good session for us, I’m really grateful for the improvements brought to the track. Everyone worked hard to allow us to be so close to McLaren, Ferrari and even Red Bull. We had a difficult season last year and even at the beginning of 2023 we didn’t expect to be where we are. We are fighting for second position among the constructors and I will try to maintain this position for the guys. Personally, I don’t know if I will catch Sergio for second place among the drivers, given the difference in performance between our cars, but I am proud of the work done. We have to keep our heads down and keep pushing. We are pushing to be first.“

Russell is unhappy

“It was a really busy day. I couldn’t find the rhythm and I couldn’t understand why. We’ve gotten better with the updates, but it was a strange Friday. As a rider I take on my responsibilities and I have to work to understand why I wasn’t as fast as I think I could be. I’m quite satisfied with fifth place, given that at times it looked like we wouldn’t be able to get to Q3. A mistake in Turn 1 on the last attempt probably cost me a position. We are confident for tomorrow, apart from Qatar, the Sprint Shootouts on Saturday morning are going well for us. I will work to find a better rhythm.”