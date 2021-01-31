Lewis Hamilton, still pending to renew with Mercedes To aim for his eighth World Championship in 2021, he is targeting Red Bull as his top rival this season based on his strong finish last year, with Max Verstappen’s victory at the Abu Dhabi GP. In an interview with the weekly de La Gazzetta dello Sport published this Saturday, although made weeks before, the Briton assures: “The eighth title is something enormous, everyone will talk about it in 2021. It will be a very tough season ahead of us and I can assure you that We will have to work hard against Red Bull. They were very strong at the end of the season, we were using our engines at full power and they were still faster. “

The seven-time champion, 36, is in North America physically training with ascents in the snow aided by a ‘splitboard’, a snowboard that is divided in two to be able to progress on the slopes as a cross-country skiing. His renewal with Mercedes has been delayed to unthinkable limits, in fact, now he has no connection with the team, although he is preparing the season to compete with them.

From the last statements of Toto Wolff, head of the team, still there is no unease on his part. But the Austrian leader is very close to the driver and it does not seem that other parts of the team, such as Daimler, are satisfied with so many delays when closing the next contract. Question of money? It is unlikely that the demands of the pilot and his star salary convince everyone in the middle of a pandemic and economic crisis. But at some point, one of the parties will have to give in. The surprise would be that no one did.