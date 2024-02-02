There is no longer a place for Carlos Sainz in Ferrari

Last week the Ferrari had announced the renewal of Charles Leclerc, a driver whose contract expires at the end of 2024 and who has extended his stay at Maranello which began in 2019 with a multi-year agreement.

The announcement relating to the permanence of Carlos Sainz – also expiring at the end of 2024 – instead it was late in arriving and yesterday it was discovered why given that Leclerc's boxing partner in the two-year period 2025-2026 will be none other than Lewis Hamilton.

El Mundo Deportivo defines the arrival of the seven-time world champion in Maranello 'El fichaje del siglo'or the coup of the century at the driver market level. As it's titled like this instead “Ferrari: Hamilton for Sainz” and opens a small chapter dedicated to the pilot Sainz with the title 'Damnified'that is to say “damaged”. “Sainz's renewal seemed possible at the end of last season – we read in the columns of the Spanish sports newspaper – he gave Ferrari its last victory (Singapore 2023) and in the last three seasons he has fought on equal terms with Leclerc, but it was the Monegasque who obtained the renewal first. Hamilton's unexpected appearance on the market forces the Spaniard to look outsideas in 2018, although in very different conditions: then, Carlos had to recover from a difficult year at Renault which took him to McLaren, today however, he boasts two victories and 18 podiums in F1 after having established himself in four different teams.”

El Mundo Deportivo, AS And Brand they all dedicate a 'side' article to the main piece dedicated to Lewis Hamilton's announcement, indicating what Sainz's possible destinations are. Mercedes and Sauber-Audi are the most plausible hypotheses, Brand excludes one that had been circulating in recent hours: according to this newspaper Sainz will not be Max Verstappen's teammate again this time in Red Bull after making his F1 debut with the Dutchman in Toro Rosso in 2015.