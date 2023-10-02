Hamilton-Ferrari, a spring dazzle

Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari they are two worlds destined to never meet. Some indiscretions emerged in the spring close to the Monte-Carlo Grand Prix, but the two parties did not go beyond words. The facts say that the seven-time world champion will be a Mercedes man for two more full seasons, while the Red team is called to choose whether to confirm Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz beyond the 2024 deadline.

Hamilton’s words

The Briton admitted that there had only been conversations with Ferrari and never offers: “I never really thought about changing teams. AND I have never received an offer from Ferrari. Ok, we had some casual conversation, I know a lot of good people there. But I never felt ready to move to Italy“, these are his words to Blick.

One might wonder what would have happened if Ferrari had really insisted on Hamilton and Toto Wolff. Perhaps the Scuderia di Maranello didn’t feel like showering gold on a driver who – however strong and competitive – does not guarantee remaining at high levels for many seasons, having already turned 38. A bet that for a team that hasn’t won a Drivers’ World Championship since 2007 would certainly not have been easy, just as Hamilton’s choice in favor of the Red team would not have been easy (he has only a few “shots” left to win his eighth World Championship ).

Hamilton will probably end his career at Mercedes, having signed a contract renewal until the end of the 2025 season. With the Brackley team, Sir Lewis will try to achieve his last great goals in Formula 1. In addition to his eighth title, Hamilton is chasing the 200 podiums (currently at 196): “That’s a crazy number, I’m sure I’ll get there“, he commented laughing.