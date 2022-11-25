No pole positions And no win in a full season for the first time in his career, as well as a 6th place in the drivers’ standings which represents his worst result ever since his debut. The 2022 can be defined as a bankruptcy championship for Lewis Hamilton, finishing in second place on a maximum of five occasions and behind his new Mercedes team-mate George Russell, on the contrary winner in Brazil in his first season in Brackley. For many fans of the number 44, the World Championship that has just ended was therefore the most negative of Sir Hamilton’s experience in Formula 1. Curiously, however, it is precisely the person concerned who is expiring with the Anglo-German team to think differently. end 2023.

Interviewed by the media to provide his assessment of the 2022 season, the Briton recognized the latter as one of the three most difficult of his career, but not as the most complex and negative ever, even drawing positive aspects from it: “I believe that the 2011 it probably was the hardest year for mein terms of life – has explained – this year has certainly not been the best. It falls between worst three seasons that i had. But I also think this year has been good for the way I’ve worked with the team and for how we’ve all stuck together. From this point of view it was a positive year”.

With regard to 2011, therefore indicated by the seven-time world champion as the most difficult ever, Hamilton still managed to win in three GPs (China, Germany and Abu Dhabi) in his penultimate year in McLaren, but he was also the protagonist of a furious controversy against the FIA after the weekend of Monk. In that case, the Briton was first relegated to the grid for cutting the chicane on his flying lap, which cost him pole position. Later, in the race, after a drive through for a contact with Felipe Massa, the Englishman suffered another penalty (this time 20 seconds) for another incident, this time with Pastor Maldonado. At the end of the event, Hamilton sharply and publicly attacked the International Federation, to which he apologized only later.