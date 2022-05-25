For the first time this season, the Spanish Grand Prix provided excellent indications of the potential of the Mercedes, returned seriously to compete for victory. In Barcelona, ​​in fact, no one would have been surprised if George Russell had completed the race on the top step of the podium, a goal that vanished only as a result of a Red Bull that seemed even more competitive than the reigning world champion team. A clear improvement, that of the Brackley house, mainly due to the updates made on the single-seater; the result was a 3rd place for the young English driver – on his second podium of the season – and a 5th place for Lewis Hamiltonprotagonist of a sensational comeback from the bottom of the standings after a contact occurred at the start with Kevin Magnussen.

Speaking of the seven-time world champion, interviewed after the Spanish test, there would still be a good chance that Mercedes will return to victory in the next races, even more so after the good results of the developments: “Yes sure – confirmed the British – we have made a lot of improvements to the car, the race pace is much better and the car is much more efficient in the race. We just have to make some improvements in qualifying ”.

A consideration also made following the results seen on the teammate’s car Russellwho could rely on a different car than the one brought to the track by Hamilton: “Our cars were a bit differentand – number 44 explained – we did some experiment on George’s car that in the end he was the best in qualifying, so maybe next race I will be able to adopt this solution too. It is a very good sign that we are heading in the right direction and I have no doubts that sooner or later we will return to fight for the victory. In any case, if I hadn’t had that accident, I would have been fighting with the Red Bulls. This gives me hope that we will soon be involved in a battle for the top spot “. In this regard, Hamilton did not want to say too much about a chance of success at the Monaco GP, scheduled for this weekend: “I don’t know if we’ll be fast enough for this, and I don’t think we are fast enough to qualify first ”.