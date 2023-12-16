Hamilton wants the feat

“Beating Red Bull means climbing Everest, but if there is one driver who can do it, it's Hamilton.”. Toto Wolff used this comparison to define the challenge that Mercedes is facing. After dominating the Circus with the start of the turbo-hybrid era from 2014 to 2021 with the arrival of the new technical regulations and the return of ground effect, the Brackley team made the wrong project, at least when compared to the path chosen by the Red Bull.

James Allison, called 'to order' as technical director after a brief period as Chief Technical Officer, recently admitted that in Mercedes the departments have become excessively fragmented after 2021 in an attempt to find solutions to the problems that emerged on the track after simulations which promised a triumphal year. In 2023, Mercedes did not win a single race unlike Ferrari and now the goal for the house of the three-pointed star is to raise its head again in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton he has formalized a two-year renewal until 2025 like his boxing partner George Russell. The seven-time world champion was at the center of a 'mystery' at the end of the season started by Christian Horner, who claimed that at the beginning of the season a member of Hamilton's entourage had contacted Red Bull to start testing the waters in the optics of a potential Hamilton move from Brackley to Milton Keynes. Stevanage's driver denied this, saying that it was Horner who had contacted him, but on an old phone no longer often used by Hamilton.

The English driver believes that bringing Mercedes back to success by beating Red Bull would be a remarkable undertaking, superior to winning with the dominant car of the moment, the one designed by Adrian Newey: “Obviously, like all the drivers, I would like to try the Red Bull – declared Hamilton – even just for the desire to feel what it feels like to be behind the wheel of such a competitive car. After two negative seasons, I think the prospect of redeeming myself by working on the car to beat the best car is better for what my career will be. legacy (legacy the English word used by Hamilton, ed) to the category compared to winning by simply jumping in the best car.”