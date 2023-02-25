With rare exceptions, the official statements of the pilots during the test days are almost always characterized by absolute neutrality. Nobody wants to go too far in one direction or the other, for fear of appearing too optimistic (or pessimistic) and for the real impossibility of knowing exactly what the work done by the rival teams has been. However, the truth can be found in half sentences, in fragments of speech that help to give a much clearer sense to the whole context. This is also the case with Lewis Hamilton who, at the end of the third and final day of testing on the Bahrain circuit, was unable to completely hide his own dissatisfaction with the performance shown by the W14.

The seven-time world champion finished in second place in the overall ranking of the times of this day-3, but he also benefited from all the more favorable conditions. In fact, the Englishman rode in the evening, with a more rubberized track, and using the softest and most performing compound of the whole ‘package’ offered by Pirelli: the C5. Despite this, the #44 collected more than three tenths of a delay from Sergio Perez, who set his time with a compound one step harder. Charles Leclerc himself, in the morning and with a C4 tyre, set a time at the wheel of his Ferrari just three tenths faster than Hamilton’s, on a track that was certainly less fast.

“The past few days have been interesting here in Bahrain – said the 38-year-old Mercedes veteran – we made many discoveries and the whole team faced the situation with the same mindset, working hard, not being complacent and staying focused. We are not yet where we would like to be – Hamilton finally admitted, revealing his disappointment – but it is still a good starting point to start from. We don’t know where we’ll be next week, but we’ll keep a positive attitude and keep pushing hard.”.