Ferrari beaten in qualifying, Hamilton happy

From a performance point of view, Lewis’ Friday cannot be described as positive Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has always been behind his teammate George Russell: after Free Practice he closed in 13th place, even qualifying did not see Hamilton in great shape, if it is true that for the fifth consecutive time he was beaten by his teammate . Yet, the result rewards Sir Lewis, who thanks McLaren for the double gift and advances to third place on the grid.

This is a result that Hamilton didn’t believe in at all, especially after Free Practice, but which was earned with solid and clean driving. Now, he must be converted into a podium (he would be the 197th in his career), even if the McLarens represent a bogeyman (“Norris should have been here instead of me“, he said in the press conference), Sergio Perez’s Red Bull could recover and Ferrari – at least with Charles Leclerc – is immediately behind.

Hamilton’s words

“I’m not hugely satisfied, but it’s a great result for the team to be in the first two rows. 2nd and 3rd place is excellent for the team, even if it was difficult especially at the beginning of the session“, this is his comment to Sky.

“The conditions were complicated especially due to the wind, but in the end it was a difficult session for me. We haven’t done any long distance testing, so it will be a first for everyone, I have no idea how it will go in the race. I can only say that I will give everything to get as many points as possible“, concluded the seven-time world champion. “It’s good to know that we are ahead of the Ferraris, which is a key element for us. Plus I’ll try to stay ahead of George“.

The Englishman from Mercedes at the end of Q3 was then convened by the commissioners to explain an alleged exceeding of the time limit foreseen during the launch lap.