Hamilton, shot at Verstappen and assists Ferrari

When Lewis Hamilton he criticizes the golden age that Max Verstappen and his Red Bull are experiencing, he knows well that he is open to the insults of those who will accuse him of not having done the same when he was the protagonist of the winning cycle. Nonetheless, the seven-time world champion hits this point as soon as he can and calls for a swerve by the Federation, believing that the budget cap’s attempt to regroup the grid has failed and that the emergency is to stem Red Bull’s dominance.

According to the Mercedes driver, if the Formula 1 rules remain these, there is not only the “risk” of seeing Red Bull dominate until at least 2025 (the last year of this generation of power units) but of continually witnessing winning cycles by one or another team. And next could be Ferrari.

Hamilton’s words

“These are speeches that have always come up, even when it was Mercedes that dominated. I remember when we were battling against Ferrari and I remember years when we had the edge over our rivals. Sure, I wanted to win or in any case stay in front to fight, but having half a second on the car behind isn’t satisfying. what you really want is a battle, because in the end, that’s what racing is about. So the FIA ​​introduced new rules, and the budget cap was supposed to level the field, but it didn’t“, these are the words of Hamilton a Channel 4. “If we continue like this, maybe Ferrari will dominate in the next few years, or maybe McLaren will do it, or maybe Mercedes will get back in front, but I think that’s not the best thing for the fans. We shouldn’t have the chance to dominate for several years, the battle for the top positions should be closer, and instead Red Bull can also dominate in the next three seasons“.

“Max and his team have done an incredible job and deserve every success. From the fans point of view, I think nobody wants to see the cycle that I, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel already had. We have to keep improving to have a tighter fight for the World Championship: having a title open and decided in the last race is the best thing there can be“, concluded the Briton. “I think we need to keep talking about bringing the cars closer – if they are closer, it will be more exciting for the fans. It’s nice when the championship is only fought in the last race. And the more teams that participate, the better“.