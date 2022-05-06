Almost challenging the FIA, which reiterated its very clear position on clothing and accessories allowed for drivers to pass the regulatory checks, Lewis Hamilton showed up at the Miami press conference with a piece of jewelry on each finger. “I couldn’t wear more“, The Briton from Mercedes teased Niels Wittich, who sent the teams a three-page note to the three-page teams, in which he specified the requests made to the drivers in terms of clothing to pass the regulatory checks.

You got the time, Lewis? 😉✨✨ pic.twitter.com/7EazbIXfdk – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) May 6, 2022

The seven-time world champion then spoke about the Miami race. Race in which Mercedes will give him a new one rear winga development that does not convince Sir Lewis: “I have no expectations. I think we have to work hard. We have a lot to do, everyone in the rear works a lot. We will bring a new rear wing, we continue to keep our heads down to work as hard as possible. If this can improve our pace? I honestly don’t expect a lot of changes. Does the FIA ​​censor jewels? I could not have put more, but I have nothing to add, it seems to me a step back. If we think about the progress of our sport, this is a step back, it is a minimal question. I’ve been wearing these for 16 years jewelryin the car I wear the earrings and the nose piercing that I can’t pull off, it seems to me a superfluous question. I am here to be an ally of Mohammed, I’ll talk to you. But there are more important issues to focus on“.