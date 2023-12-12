Mystery revealed

The curious soap opera that opened the winter season of Formula 1, concerning the 'mystery' of the third place trophy of the last championship collected by Lewis Hamilton on the occasion of FIA Gala in Baku, is finally coming to an end. In fact, the prize is now back in the hands of the federation, which is taking steps to have it delivered to the Mercedes team in Brackley.

The prize ended up, immediately after its delivery, in the hands of an Azerbaijani boy – such Nihad Nesirli – who was present at the evening organized by the federation to mark the conclusion of the 2023 season. The young man had come into possession of the trophy and had also published several photos on social media thanking Hamilton for what he he thought he was agift” by the British champion.

The stages of the story

In reality, shortly afterwards, he himself recognized that he had stumbled upon a singular misunderstanding. In fact, Hamilton had mistaken him for the FIA ​​employee in charge of taking custody of the prize and then taking it to the Mercedes team headquarters. Nihad, on the other hand, had believed that Hamilton had decided to give him the trophy. Now the same young man, who had also published several shots of the evening on Twitter/X, has decided to delete your profile.

Initially there were even rumors that Hamilton had wanted it 'boycott' the trophy received as a polemical gesture against the FIA, involved in the controversy in recent days complaints against Toto and Susie Wolff. Mercedes itself had then denied this version of events, confirming that the award received by Hamilton was 'expected' at the headquarters. Now it can finally be placed in one of Brackley's display cases.