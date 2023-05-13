Is this a statement by A) Sjaak Nieuwstad B) French Toast C) Ralf Schoenmaker or D) Eddie Jordan.

Lewis Hamilton himself shows few signs of wear as an F1 driver. At least, in qualifying he is more often than not beaten by teammate Russell to date. But don’t forget that this was also the case in the first races last year and HAM then hit back hard on all regular circuits that he knows like the back of his hand. HAM has also collected 56 points in the meantime, while RUS has 40. The two are also very evenly matched in the races. The difference is that RUS dropped out once in Australia, while Hamilton took a podium there.

Nevertheless, the great successes of a few years ago are no longer there for the seven-time champion. There has been, it feels, a changing of the guard in 2021. While some Britons still disagree, Hamilton lost the title to Max Verstappen. Subsequently, our hero Max has dominated the sport after a brief Ferrari revival.

Can Hamilton turn the tide again and still take that oh-so-wanted eighth title? In terms of age, Hamilton himself thinks so. In fact, he recently speculated that he might be able to keep racing until he’s 50. Sounds bizarre, but hey, American racing has been doing it for years. Alonso is now also showing that there are potentially still some years in the tank for Hamilton. That doesn’t seem so much a matter of physicality but more of the will to keep going for it.

However, the question is whether Mercedes is and remains the right environment for Lewis. In fact, LH44 has had support from Mercedes throughout its career. But Eddie Jordan hopes/begs the veteran to abandon ship. At the Formula For Success podcast says the former team boss:

Lewis now has to find his swing somewhere else and leave there (ed: at Mercedes). He just has to move on, as he did when he was at McLaren. Get out of there, Lewis. It’s time to reinvent yourself somewhere else. Eddie Jordan, drives a wedge between Toto and Lewis

Now Mercedes indeed seems to have missed the boat with the new regulations for the time being. But the question is where Lewis should go. Astonn Martin is currently the second best team. However, there are three problems with this. The first two are that in one car (and doing well) and son Stroll in the other. The second is that it is difficult to estimate whether Aston Martin’s ceiling as a customer team is high enough. Traditionally you always have to be with a factory team to win in Formula 1, with a few exceptions. Aston Martin is in name, but not in practice. The same goes for McLaren.

That leaves Red Bull, Ferrari and Alpine. But Max is with Red Bull and the question is whether Hamilton wants to try that. It would be a very bossy move, but he probably won’t do it because of the risk of damage. At Ferrari it is always messy so who knows if that is possible. Maybe in a direct exchange with Leclerc, but yes, someone really benefits from that. Alpine after all… They would probably still find a way to finish fourth or fifth in the World Cup even if you bring Adrian Newey, Aldo Costa, Max and Charles to the team.

So yes, should you put decades of success aside? We think not. Although Lewis would of course be cool to follow on any other team (for a while, presumably, unless he really went on to win). Is the father the wish of the thought? Or does Lewis really need to recharge the battery and emerge again with another team? Let us know in the comments!

