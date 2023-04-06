The great consolation

The current level of competitiveness of Lewis Hamilton he will not be remembered as one of the highest ever in the Englishman’s career. Also due to a Mercedes W13 below expectations in 2022, the number 44 ended the last championship without even a win, something that had never happened to him since his debut in the top flight, dating back to 2007. A fast of successes which continues today, but which has nothing to do with the podium finishes, nine of which were obtained just last year. A series of results that, seen after the Australian Grand Prix 2023have contributed to crossing an historic milestone.

17: the number of the record

The 2nd place conquered by the seven-time world champion in Melbourne has in fact allowed Hamilton to put his signature on two absolute records. In this case, contrary to the indications of the Neapolitan grimace, the 17 it does not in any way represent the number of the ‘misfortune’, but that of consecutive seasons who have seen Hamilton at least once on the podium in each year. As already indicated, the Briton made his debut with McLaren in 2007, remaining there until 2012 and then embarking on a new, triumphant experience in Mercedes. In all these years, regardless of the team he has played for, Hamilton has won seven world championships, finishing in the top three, at most, seventeen times in a single year. This figure does not represent an absolute record (belonging instead to Max Verstappen, with 18 top-3s in 2021), but was achieved in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

From the most solid record to the new record

Actually, relative to the number of consecutive seasons on the podium, Hamilton has incremented a record which already belonged to him last year, when he surpassed the result of Michael Schumacher. The German, with whom he still shares the leadership in the number of world titles won, managed to get on the podium for fifteen consecutive seasons, from 1992 to 2006. Contrary to Hamilton, the Kaiser however, he did not achieve the feat of finishing in the top three in his debut year, which took place in mid-season in 1991, and in almost all the world championships held in his second bracket in F1. Returning from retirement in 2010 with Mercedes, the former Ferrari driver uncorked the champagne only once in 2012, in Valencia. In this way, with fifteen consecutive seasons in the top-3 and with the addition of the 2012 European GP, ​​Schumacher established the record for total years on the podiumsurpassed in Melbourne by Hamilton, who thus boasts this record together with that of consecutive years.

possible rivals

At present, there are two pilots who can theoretically undermine these primates: as regards that of the total years, the only one capable of being able to reach it more ‘quickly’ is Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard is in fact stuck at 14 seasons on the podium, but to equal it he will have to hope for the difficult feat of getting on the podium in the next three seasons (calculating that he will be 42 in July 2023) with Hamilton always outside the top-3. More feasible, however, is that of consecutive seasons. To date, the only active pilot who can reach this record is Max Verstappenalways on the podium from 2016 to today, for a total of eight consecutive championships.