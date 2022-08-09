The passion of Lewis Hamilton for the entertainment world it is certainly not new. The seven-time world champion has never made a secret of his many friendships in the world of music, fashion and cinema. In the recent Silverstone race, everyone had the opportunity to see the strong personal relationship that binds, for example, the Mercedes star to the Hollywood star. Tom Cruise, who appeared in the Silver Arrows box to closely support Stevenage’s veteran. But during a recent interview with Vanity Fair Hamilton revealed that the two could also have become colleagues. In fact, at # 44 Cruise himself had proposed a role in the second ‘Top Gun’, released in theaters a few months ago.

In reality it all started with Hamilton, as the Englishman himself admitted. Once he learned that the shooting of the sequel to the historic 1986 film had begun, in fact, The Hammer could not resist temptation to contact your friend. “[Tom Cruise] he is one of the kindest people you can meet – Hamilton explained – he invited me to his set years ago when he was filming Edge of Tomorrow, and over time we built a friendship. When I heard the second movie was coming out [di Top Gun]I thought: ‘Oh, my God, I have to ask him’ – continued Hamilton – I told him: ‘I don’t care what role it is. I might as well sweep something, clean up the back ‘“.

Actually Cruise had thought for his friend a leading role: Hamilton should have been one of the fighter pilots featured in the film. The shooting, however, would have taken place in the height of the Formula 1 season, thus preventing the British champion from preparing sufficiently for his appearance in the film. So it was he himself who called Cruise and Joseph Kosinski, director, explaining the reasons why he could not have taken part in the shoot. A missed opportunity which, however, could reappear for Hamilton once his F1 career is over given his close link with the world of Hollywood.