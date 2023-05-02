Two options on the table

Renewalmore likely, or withdrawal. This seems to be the crossroads around which the future of Sir Lewis Hamilton, the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. A choice that, according to the British press, always very attentive to the events concerning the Stevenage legend, could take place in this month of May. An official announcement is not necessarily expected by the end of the month, but the crucial aspect will be the functioning – or not – of the important updates that Mercedes will bring to Imola. That will be the occasion in which to reveal a sort of W14B.

We need steps forward

To convince Hamilton, a significant step forward in terms of performance will be needed, also from a future perspective. As the British rightly pointed out these days The Telegraph, Hamilton doesn’t want to spend the rest of his career fighting for sixth place. If he renews he will want to be reasonably sure that Mercedes can at least challenge Red Bull in the next two years. And Mercedes will also want this reassurance if it intends to pay the seven-time world champion’s astronomical salary. Hamilton is aware that Red Bull is currently from another planet, but he wants to receive concrete signals from the team that bode well for the future. Also because he, unlike his partner George Russell, has an inevitably shorter time horizon.

Duration hitch

Then there are others details to fileminor but not insignificant. In fact, from England it is rumored that Hamilton wants a two-year deal for himself, while Mercedes would be more inclined to offer the #44 a 1+1 (one year guaranteed contract, with option for the second). This second possibility – that of a contract renewed for one year with the possibility for the parties to agree later on for a further extension – seems to have been made fuel even more the rumors concerning Charles Leclercwhich even Toto Wolff admitted to having his eye on”long-term“.

Options to exclude

They seem now instead the possibilities are completely gone – which never really appeared realistic – of a switch from Hamilton to another team. Ferrari and Aston Martin would in fact offer him in a technical situation equal or worse than the one he currently experiences in Mercedes. The only upgrade would be Red Bull, but it is obvious that neither Christian Horner nor Max Verstappen have any interest in putting what has undoubtedly been their main sporting enemy in recent years at home. So if Hamilton really wants to continue racing until he’s 40, Mercedes remains his only option.