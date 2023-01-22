2023 must be the year of redemption for Lewis Hamilton and for the Mercedes, after last season’s lack of satisfaction for the seven-time world champion. In the meantime, however, the Stevenage native can celebrate, together with the silver arrows, a small-big record already in the safe. In fact, what will start in Bahrain on March 5th will be the 11th season of coexistence between the British champion and the Brackley team, who began their adventure together way back in 2013. Only another combination in the history of Formula 1 is lasted just as much and is the one made up of Michael Schumacher and the Ferrarijoined in 1996 and remained together for a full decade, until the first withdrawal of the German Kaiser.

Ironically, Schumacher’s return to the sport would then take place with Mercedes, a team in which he was later replaced by Hamilton himself. It is no coincidence that the two most successful drivers in the history of the sport are also those who have remained in the same team for the longest time, testifying once again how much thehave the best means available is essential to be able to rewrite the book of records. If, as now seems obvious, the renewal of the #44 with Mercedes were to materialize for at least another year, the duo made up of the British and the Anglo-German team would rise to the top of this particular ranking.

Surprisingly similar, between the two champions, is also the percentage of races won in their permanence with the teams to which they belong. The German won 40% of the races at the wheel of the Ferrari, 72 out of 180. Hamilton is currently traveling at a slightly higher pace: 41%, with 82 wins in 200 GPs. Yet another remote head-to-head between two legends who in the Circus only brushed against each other in the three-year period 2010-2012 without ever having the chance to duel against each other for the conquest of a world title.