Latest presentation from Mercedes men

Mercedes presented the new W15, the creature created by the women and men of Brackley with the aim of undermining the championship dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. More than for the car, which will debut today on the English track for a brief shakedown, however, all eyes were on the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In fact, the Briton was making his first official outing, in front of the cameras, after the sensational announcement last February 1st, when his move to Ferrari starting from the 2025 season was ratified. Shocking news that makes the W15 the latest Mercedes which will be guided throughout its career by Stevenage's #44.

Trust in the team

Hamilton, however, in the presentation video did not appear more excited or agitated than usual and underlined his intention to want close in the best possible way his very long adventure in Mercedes, now in its 12th season. “The lessons of the last two years have helped us find our direction – he commented, speaking of the new single-seater and the technical measures studied during the winter – they allowed us to find our North Star. There will still be work to do, but we will face whatever challenges come our way head-on, with an open mind, and we will work hard“.

The fundamental point will be the handling of the single-seateran aspect that has often been critical for Mercedes with the advent of the new technical regulation: “Sand you are not comfortable with the car, you are not able to obtain maximum performance. A more stable and more predictable car will allow us to extract the potential not only from the car, but also from ourselves as drivers – highlighted Hamilton, who however confirmed his trust in the team – I know what this team is capable of. I am incredibly grateful for the work of every single person. Every time you enter the factory, you can see everyone's grit and determination. We are all very motivated for the year ahead. We will give our best“.