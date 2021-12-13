Lewis Hamilton in 2008 at Interlagos he had experienced the incredible thrill of winning a world title at the last corner, with the overtaking against Timo Glock who had snatched the title from Ferrari’s Felipe Massa. Yesterday, in Yas Marina, he found himself on the other side of the fence, seeing a championship that seemed to have been won slip out of his hands. The radio messages between him and the Mercedes pit wall from the Safety Car entrance to its exit testify to his and the team’s dismay at realizing that the title race was suddenly taking the path of Max Verstappen.

Lap 53/58

Mercedes: “Double yellow flag coming out of turn 4. Turn 14, sorry. Turn 14. Stay left, stay left. Safety Car. Safety Car. Keep the delta positive ”.

Hamilton: “Wed * a. I can not stop”.

Mercedes: “Negative”.

Lap 54/58

Hamilton: “It’s unbelievable guys.”

Hamilton: “What’s the situation behind it?”

Mercedes: “Then the situation is that Verstappen has stopped. He had a ‘free’ pit stop. We would have lost our position. There will be four laps to go when you cross the finish line. The group has to regroup and then they have to split the cars. So it might not start again ”.

Hamilton: “So he’s right behind me?”

Mercedes: “It will be when the whole order is sorted out [di classifica]”.

Hamilton: “With new tires?”.

Mercedes: “Got Lewis. We would have lost our position if we had stopped ”.

Hamilton: “The Safety Car is going too slow”.

Mercedes: “Stay left, away from debris.”

Round 55/58

Hamilton: “The Safety Car must increase the pace”.

Mercedes: “Received”.

Mercedes: “The group has yet to regroup”.

Hamilton: “The Safety Car has to accelerate. It’s not at all on the straight ”.

Mercedes: “Got Lewis”.

Hamilton: “The Safety Car is not going to the maximum on the straights”.

Mercedes: “Got Lewis. I understand”.

Hamilton: “How many cars are there between us?”.

Mercedes: “Stay left. Five cars. The group has not yet compacted ”.

Hamilton: “How many laps are missing?”.

Mercedes: “There will be three when you cross the finish line”.

Round 56/58

Mercedes: “Dubbed cars can split now. So don’t sway but stay on track.

Mercedes: “No sorry. They will not split. They will not split the machines “.

Mercedes: “We believe they could restart the race in this way.”

Hamilton: “There is still some debris on the ground.”

Mercedes: “Got Lewis”.

Lap 57/58

Mercedes: “Keep working the tires”.

Mercedes: “When you cross the line there will be five laps between you and second position”.

Mercedes: “Norris is the car behind. It has old medium tires of seven laps ”.

Mercedes: “Now they have allowed the cars to pass.”

Mercedes: “They let four cars go by.”

Mercedes: “The Safety Car is part of this lap”.

Mercedes: “Prepare your tires. Strat 5. You will have the overtake button on each of the straights. Missing a lap “.

Mercedes: “Safety Car in Turn 15 Now”.