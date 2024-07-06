Silver Arrows back on top

Qualifying for the British GP seems to rewind the hands of time for a moment. All Mercedes front row at Silverstone, with George Russell on pole position and Lewis Hamilton alongside him in second. The Silver Arrows had not been in this position since the 2022 Sao Paulo GP and above all This double harks back to the golden years of the teamwhen a monopoly on qualifying and racing was the norm around Brackley, not the exception.

No regrets

Specially observed in this front row, even more than the poleman, is Hamilton. In February, the seven-time world champion accepted Ferrari’s courtship, signing a contract with Maranello for the 2025 season and upsetting the market balance of the Circus. Now, however, the Reds are struggling while Mercedes are back to battling with Red Bull and McLaren. The most successful driver in the history of F1, however, is not inclined to regrets or remorse.

“Would I have gone to Ferrari anyway with this Mercedes? Yes”he stated in the press conference, closing the door to any speculation. “To have monopolized the front row is fantastic for the team,” continued the #44, “it’s been a long time coming.” But the almost 40-year-old from Stevenage is ‘hungry’ for victory and he also made it clear to his teammate: “I was more cautious with my set-up, prioritizing the balance for the race rather than for the single lap. For me it was a calm session. The rain? That’s probably when I perform best,” he concluded.

Russell’s Joy

“This is one of the best feelings ever,” echoed George Russell, who dreams of repeating his success in Austria. “The car was crazy, it came to life. Being both on the front row was something we would never have thought of a few races ago. These conditions put the car in the perfect window. There are no guarantees for tomorrow, but the last time we had both cars on the front row was 2021 if not before (2022, ed.). The car was on track. In Q3 I felt the biggest pressure ever in an F1 qualifying,” he admitted, “but as soon as I took the first two corners I felt comfortable. The wind picked up on the last lap. It was blowing at the tail end of turns 3-4, but it gave us more load at 6-7. Not using the new softs in Q2, however, gave us two sets for Q3 without sacrificing one for tomorrow. Race? The weather will play a big part. It will be a long race. The points will be made tomorrow, but we are in a good position to play for the victory,” he concluded.