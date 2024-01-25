Thursday, January 25, 2024
Hamilton: “Me, Verstappen and Alonso willing to do anything to win”

January 25, 2024
Hamilton: “Me, Verstappen and Alonso willing to do anything to win”

Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso

During an interview given to the Dutch Formula 1 team, Hamilton talked about Max Verstappen, burying the hatchet, as done by his colleague: “He needs to keep doing what he's doing, he's doing a great jobbut also of Alonso: “I believe that Max and Fernando have one thing in common with me: we are all three extremely competitive. We are willing to do anything to get what we want. Otherwise, I can't say much about them as people, I only know them through F1. We don't see each other.”

Hamilton and the lack of victories

When Lewis Hamilton he arrived in Formula 1 way back in 2007, at McLaren Mercedes, the Englishman immediately saw himself catapulted into the world championship fight, without even a season of apprenticeship. And the internal rivalry with Fernando Alonso has certainly shaped his character.

In his second year in the category he became world champion and in his long experiences with first McLaren and then Mercedes, he was lucky enough to practically always find himself fighting for podiums and victories and the seven world championships won are obviously not the result of chance.

In the last two seasons, however, the 39-year-old champion from Stevenage has found himself facing an unprecedented situation for him, that is, remaining without success for two whole years. The 15 podiums obtained, with a not exactly brilliant Mercedes and against a sensationally dominant Max Verstappen, demonstrate that the Briton is always a very strong champion, but Hamilton clearly cannot fail to miss the taste of victory.

