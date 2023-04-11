Hamilton and McLaren

The start of this season marked the tenth year of Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of Mercedes, a team in which the British driver arrived in 2013 in place of Michael Schumacher after an initial period spent in McLaren. With this team, Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007, immediately going close to the first of his seven world titles, then conquered by the skin of his teeth the following year in the fight with Felipe Massa. Even before his debut in F1, Hamilton’s name was still firmly linked to McLaren from the minor categories, which is why the union between the English driver and the Woking team lasted for a total of 14 years, of which six in the top flight.

A never ending love

For this reason, therefore, Hamilton has always been fond of the team that raised him on a sporting level, even in the last ten years spent in another reality like that of Mercedes. The demonstration also came in one of the last interviews of the winner of more than 100 GPs in Formula 1, reported by planetf1.com and in which the seven-time world champion expressed some of his wishes for his compatriot team, which is currently struggling with an internal revolution in terms of technical personnel in order to resolve the difficulties in terms of competitiveness.

“An old house”

With new additions from teams such as Aston Martin and Ferrari, Hamilton hopes the reorganization process can take McLaren back to the top tier of the category: “You can’t compare to McLaren – Hamilton replied to the request to be able to find points in common between Mercedes and McLaren – we have won eight world titles in the last ten years, but McLaren is like an old house to me. It’s an old family, so I always look at where they are and I hope they sort things out to get back to the team they once werethe one I knew when I was young and before that, so I hope whatever renovations they’re doing are good ones.”

The Mercedes rebirth

Focusing instead on the present, Hamilton is also confident of Mercedes’ progress, useful for bringing the Anglo-German team back to the levels of great triumphs from 2014 onwards, when the Brackley-based company won eight consecutive constructors’ titles, and six drivers with Hamilton, before the crisis that started last year: “We are still a team that has won the title, we have fantastic people who have accompanied us on this journey and we must always realize who we are – he added – we all have to evaluate how we approach things and how to improve them. There is not a single person in the team who thinks they have done everything right and cannot do better and everyone is focused on correcting this and learning how to progress collectively, improving our communication and improving the way we process things. This is a key aspect for me, because if you have a group of people who are super stuck in their ways and don’t change, then you’re going to stay in that area of ​​uncompetitiveness“.