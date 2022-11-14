Result ‘in the middle’ for Lewis Hamilton at the end of the GP of ‘his’ Brazilin which he arrived for the first time as an honorary citizen: if, on the one hand, the seven-time world champion has in fact contributed to first double of the season for Mercedes, on the other hand, number 44 failed to win in front of a majority Hamiltonian audience. This means that the Briton, second at the finish, will only have one more chance next weekend in Abu Dhabi to avoid closing the first championship of his career without a win.

Yet despite the failed goal of the top step of the podium in favor of his teammate George Russell, on his first career success, the number 44 seemed anything but bitter. Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 at the end of the race, Hamilton underlined the work done by Mercedes to reach a desired goal all year, without even dwelling too much on the contact happened between him and Verstappen at the restart after the first Safety Car.

“I feel great for the team and I have a fantastic feeling – he has declared – the team has won and we have been working towards it all year. Honestly I’m just happy and satisfied, no matter what happened at the start of the race. I feel satisfied for the team, and that’s the only thing that matters. We worked hard to get to this point, and I’m also happy that we managed to recover after the accident, even if at that moment I thought I had lost the race ”.