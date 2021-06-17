It has now been 2 weeks since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but the mistake made by Lewis Hamilton at the restart of the GP continues, 2 laps from the end of the same after the red flag caused by the accident of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, at that point, had the real possibility of taking home at least 18 points and returning to the top of the World Championship. Instead, a mistake made after the restart for having touched the so-called “Magic button” made him go long at the first braking and led him to lose everything.

In the press conference on Thursday at Paul Ricard, the 7-time world champion made it known that Mercedes has not decided to move the button that caused the driver’s error, but to cover it with a sort of wrapping, to prevent accidental collisions from happening. still make it come into action at times that are far from appropriate. Just like it happened in Baku.

“We didn’t move the button. We just covered it up to make sure what happened in Baku doesn’t happen again, to prevent me from accidentally touching it again,” Hamilton revealed.

“But this is a short-term solution. It’s not a simple thing to change or move a button. It was all thought and designed to be at a certain point. So we’ll try to find a long-term solution for the future, probably.” .

We remind you that the “Magic button” is nothing more than the mapping used in Mercedes to adjust a series of parameters, including those relating to the temperature of the brakes, in the safety car and Virtual Safety Car regime.

Hamilton, for his part, is back on that long that deprived him of an unexpected result on the eve. For him, the one done in Baku should not be considered a mistake. Here because.

“I certainly didn’t make a mistake under Max’s pressure! What I did in Baku I don’t even consider a mistake. I don’t know what the previous one was, to be honest. But I don’t feel any pressure. I’m quite relaxed and not. I can be perfect “.

“A mistake is when you go off the track by mistaking the braking point or hit the wall. But that wasn’t the case. It was a kind of unforced mistake, but it’s something that happened in Baku. It could have happened anywhere.” .

“Unfortunately it is difficult to think about what happened in Azerbaijan. But we have learned from the experience we have had and we move on”.