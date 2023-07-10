An unexpected podium

Lewis Hamilton he started the British Grand Prix in seventh position and had what he called in the conference “one of the worst first laps” of his career. The seven-time world champion found himself in eighth position and from there he began his ascent which saw him pass Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin on the track before gradually returning to Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

Hamilton started with the medium tire – teammate George Russell even with the soft – because Mercedes had decided not to use the hard compound after the data collected on Friday’s free practice. Hamilton like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris had not yet made a pit stop when the car entered the track Safety Car on the occasion of the knockout of Haas by Kevin Magnussen. A neutralization that radically changed Hamilton’s race, who was able to stop in the pits to put on the soft tire and come out in third position behind Verstappen and Norris.

In his analysis of the race, Hamilton admits that he was lucky, but at the same time underlines that extending the first stint perhaps waiting for favorable coincidences was the plan established at the table: “The Safety Car came at a good time for us, but in the end the plan was to start on the medium tyre. We wanted to go long and we did; it came at the right time and we gained something. For us, getting on the podium is a huge thing. It has been an up-and-down season and we still have a lot of work to do with our car. We have some strengths, especially the long run. George did a great stint on the Soft tire and mine on the Medium was also very good. As soon as we can improve the rear we will be on the right track. We just have to keep the good stuff and add more.”

Hamilton then wanted to dedicate a few words to the splendid crowd at Silverstone, a circuit that recorded 480,000 spectators over the three days: “The fan support has been incredible and it gets better every year. I don’t know how this is possible, because it always seems to be on top. The energy they transmit is phenomenal. Once again, Silverstone put on an extraordinary show“. The Mercedes driver battled with Lando Norris for the second step of the podium, but McLaren’s lighter wing allowed Norris to get the better of it: “We both had the ‘overtake’ button (overtakinged) pressed, but he had less drag and stayed in front”.