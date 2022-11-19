After having seriously risked a penalty at the end of the third free practice session, thanks to an overtaking that took place under a red flag, the qualifications of the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi they seemed to be able to provide a great opportunity to Lewis Hamilton and to Mercedes, both indicated as potential candidates to conquer the pole position. Instead, on the Yas Marina circuit, the seven-time world champion disappointed just like his teammate, with the two Britons who didn’t go beyond the third row.

While Hamilton placed in fifth position, Russell qualified right behind him, with the two drivers from the Brackley team behind their rivals Ferrari, with whom they are battling for the Constructors’ vice-champion title. A session therefore to forget for Mercedes, which at the same time increases the percentage of another ‘statistical’ danger for the number 44: that of ending the first season of his career without any wins. Obviously, the outcome will only be established at the end of tomorrow’s race, scheduled for 14:00 Italian time, but qualifying has done nothing but increase the already poor feeling between Hamilton and his W13.

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of the tests, the Briton did not in the least hide all his disappointment, such as to hope to be able to part with this car in the shortest possible time: “I was hoping for a better resultand – he commented – but Red Bull was six tenths faster than us in the straight, they were flying. In the meantime, our goal is to finish the race. I can’t believe I agreed to take the test on Tuesday. I was hoping tomorrow would be the last day in this car, but I will have to drive it again on Tuesday. After that, luckily, I won’t have to drive it anymore“.