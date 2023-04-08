Hamilton, positive signs in Melbourne

“Now I can’t win, but only because I don’t have a car“. This is, in summary, the summary of Lewis Hamilton-thoughts on the 2023 season. The seven-time world champion is back from an excellent second place in Melbourne, with which he redeemed a stammering start to the season like the performance of Mercedes. The latest updates, which arrived in Australia, and above all the 2.0 version of the W14 scheduled for Imola, have given the British driver confidence again.

Lewis’s future

Some have spoken of a Hamilton fed up with Mercedes (with which the contract expires at the end of the year) and fascinated by Ferrari. On the other hand, there are those who have foreseen his retirement before the age of 40, and therefore within the next year. The # 44 spoke indirectly about his future, stating how the sacred fire still burns within him, but substantially risks going out if he fails to drive competitive cars.

Hamilton’s words

“I really like it, but I don’t like driving cars that aren’t great. I don’t like driving a car that isn’t one we should have had, but I enjoy the challenge of still getting the most out of the car, even if it’s not possible win,” said the British a Fox Sports over the Melbourne weekend.

“A bit cheekily, you can ask yourself whether it’s possible to finish third or fourth, when fifth place is all you can get. And you can always try to be on point and constant, so you’re ready when the car starts and behaves the way you want. I prepared like never before this year. If the car is OK tomorrow, I’ll be ready to fight for the world championship and win it“, continued the seven-time world champion. “This is not the case and the reality at the moment. But I’m working with everyone here and also at the factory to make it happen“.