Controversial post-race

The United States Grand Prix experienced the controversial appendage of disqualification imposed by the race commissioners on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The #44 Mercedes and #16 Ferrari were excluded from the finishing order for the excessive consumption found on the flat bottom of the two single-seaters. A situation caused, according to the teams, by the many bumps in the asphalt and by the peculiarity of the Sprint format, which would have minimized the time available to the mechanics to modify the set-up of the cars. However, both the Brackley and Maranello teams accepted the federation’s verdict, recognizing the irregularity of the plank.

After the disqualification that upset the final ranking of the GP it emerged that the flat bottoms of Verstappen and Norris’ cars had also been checked at the end of the race. In their case, however, no infringements of any kind were found. The fact that two out of four cars checked had irregularities prompted many fans to wondering why at that point the FIA ​​commissioners didn’t carry out more in-depth checks on other single-seaters too. An implicit response came directly from the federation through an article published on the official FIA website following the Austin episode.

Random checks, the FIA’s explanation

The obvious problem is represented by technical times that are necessary to carry out such in-depth checks. “Conducting these tests involves a huge amount of work in the short time available after the conclusion of a Grand Prix and before the cars have to be returned to their respective teams to be dismantled and transported to the next race. Although a wide range of checks are carried out, It is impossible to cover all parameters of every car in the short time available, especially on weekends when there are consecutive races, when transport deadlines must also be respected“, explained the federation.

Valid deterrent

However, the FIA ​​has underlined how this control system maintains an important role deterrent effect on teams with respect to possible violations of the technical regulations: “The process of randomly selecting a number of cars for post-race scrutineering on various aspects of the regulations is particularly valuable – is underlined – because each team is aware that they can be selected and realizes that the possibility of discovering any lack of compliance is high“.